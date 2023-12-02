Jon Brady and Ian Sampson

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted his side made life all too easy for an impressive Portsmouth outfit at Sixfields on Saturday.

Pompey returned to the summit in League One with a commanding 3-0 victory as Town’s excellent run of recent form came to a crashing halt. Sean Raggett headed the visitors into an early lead before Paddy Lane scored either side of half-time.

"I felt we gifted them all three goals to be honest," admitted Brady. "The first one, the corner, we're too loose and not aggressive enough and that's not us. The second one comes from a goal-kick, which is really soft, and the third goal is another poor one so we didn't do the basics right today.

"We tried to step on and at least in the first half we probed and looked dangerous, Sam (Hoskins) and Kieron (Bowie) went close with a few efforts, and our intention wasn't to sit back or sit deep.

"We wanted to have a go but Portsmouth are very good side and they're top for a reason. They haven't lost an away game since March but unfortunately we didn't do the basics right and we gave away soft goals.