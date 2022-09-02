Barrow boss Wild wary of Cobblers' threats

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrow manager Pete Wild is expected a fast start from the Cobblers this weekend and will tell his players to match the home side’s energy at Sixfields to prevent them from building any momentum.

Town are coming off back-to-back defeats, including Tuesday’s 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Ipswich, while Barrow have flown out of the traps this season and sit second in League Two with five wins from six.

"The training ground is in good spirits and so it should be,” said Wild, who left Halifax to take over at Barrow in the summer. “We are nowhere near the finished article so we can’t behave like we are and what I have to do keep doing is reassessing and reflecting and trying to put things right on the training ground.

Pete Wild.

"Northampton are trying to get going again after the disappointment of last season. They are a really strong team and good on the ball in my opinion and they can cause you a lot of problems.

"They will be a wounded animal with what’s happened to them in the last two games and I am sure they will be well up for the game on Saturday. We need to match their energy first and foremost to make sure they don’t get going. I’m expecting a really tough encounter.”