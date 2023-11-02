News you can trust since 1931
Barrow boss aims to emulate 'outstanding' Cobblers ahead of FA Cup tie

‘Our challenge is to catch them up and emulate what they’ve done.’
By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT- 2 min read
Barrow boss Pete Wild believes his sides can take inspiration from Northampton’s ‘outstanding’ promotion success as the two prepare to face each other in this weekend’s FA Cup first round tie at Sixfields.

The Bluebirds, who finished ninth last season as Cobblers secured automatic promotion, beat Morecambe 1-0 in midweek and are just one place and one point outside the League Two play-off places.

"I think both teams would have wanted a better draw but it is what is and Northampton were outstanding last season and full credit to them for winning promotion,” said Wild ahead of Saturday’s cup tie.

Pete WildPete Wild
"Their challenge now is to try and establish themselves in the league above and our challenge is to catch them up and emulate what they’ve done. It’s not an ideal draw but it’s a game we’re looking forward to.

"It’s a one-off game and the best team goes through. The lads are feeling positive and we’re in a good place but complacency can be the enemy in football and we don’t want any of that.

"Tuesday took a lot out of us and there are a few things to consider but we have people waiting in their wings ready to take their chance. It might be an opportunity for the lads who have been on the periphery to come in and get some minutes.

"We're all really looking forward to it. The FA Cup’s a fantastic competition and it can make your career so everyone’s got so much to play for. It’s a really tough test but we’re excited for it.”