Cobblers held up their end of the bargain at Barrow but still fell short of promotion. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Barrow 1 Northampton Town 3: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers missed out on automatic promotion despite beating Barrow 3-1 on a dramatic final day of the League Two season.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 12:34 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 12:53 pm

Town raced into a 3-0 lead through Sam Hoskins’ brace and a header by Fraser Horsfall but Barrow pulled one back and then Bristol Rovers scored five times in the second-half to snatch third place by the narrowest of margins. Here are our player ratings from Holker Street...

1. Liam Roberts

Didn't have a lot to do until he misjudged a bouncing ball and had to punch it away to stop a certain goal. Had to be done in the circumstances but he's now suspended for the first leg of the play-offs... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Joseph Mills

Out of position at right back but he did well before being moved into a back three... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Fraser Horsfall

Probably not the best idea to leave him completely unmarked from a corner. Nine for the season and can aim to hit double figures in the play-offs... 7.5

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Jon Guthrie

Decent for the most part and there were not too many scares at the back, though Cobblers did drop too deep at times after going 3-0 up so early... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

