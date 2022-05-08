Barrow 1 Northampton Town 3: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town raced into a 3-0 lead through Sam Hoskins’ brace and a header by Fraser Horsfall but Barrow pulled one back and then Bristol Rovers scored five times in the second-half to snatch third place by the narrowest of margins. Here are our player ratings from Holker Street...
1. Liam Roberts
Didn't have a lot to do until he misjudged a bouncing ball and had to punch it away to stop a certain goal. Had to be done in the circumstances but he's now suspended for the first leg of the play-offs... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Joseph Mills
Out of position at right back but he did well before being moved into a back three... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Fraser Horsfall
Probably not the best idea to leave him completely unmarked from a corner. Nine for the season and can aim to hit double figures in the play-offs... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Decent for the most part and there were not too many scares at the back, though Cobblers did drop too deep at times after going 3-0 up so early... 7
Photo: Pete Norton