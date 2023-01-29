Cobblers arrested their slump in form with a crucial 2-0 victory away at Barrow on Saturday.
The first-half was something of a non-event but Town seized control with a strong start to the second and Ben Fox handed broke the deadlock when converting Sam Hoskins’ free-kick nine minutes after the break. Shaun McWilliams added the gloss with a late second as Cobblers bounced back from successive defeats on a much more enjoyable afternoon at Holker Street compared to their last visit. Here are our player ratings...
1. Tom King
His first clean sheet as a Cobbler and he wasn't made to work too hard for it. Caught and punched a couple of second-half corners and easily saved Barrow's only shot on target in stoppage-time... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
One or two erratic passes but he played well and looked more comfortable back on his favoured right side. Sprang forward on occasion and demonstrated impressive recovery pace when required... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Needed a solid, confidence-building display and got it here. Won his headers and in the right place to snuff out the danger. Barrow did not create a single clear chance across 95+ minutes... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Cobblers were so much more secure with their skipper back from illness, underlining his importance to the team. Kept Gordon in his pocket and won countless headers as Barrow struggled to make headway in the final third... 8
Photo: Pete Norton