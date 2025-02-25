Barnsley goalkeeper a doubt for Cobblers clash as Tykes boss warns of 'tough nut to crack'

Darrell Clarke

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke believes Cobblers will be a ‘tough nut to crack’ at Sixfields this evening – but he’s expecting his side to overcome the challenge.

After their play-off challenge was derailed by a six-game winless run, including five defeats, Barnsley returned to winning ways at the weekend when they won 1-0 on the road to Rotherham, and tomorrow night Clarke is targeting more away success to keep alive their slim top six hopes.

"Games can work out in different ways, and you’ve got to find different ways to win,” he said. “Kevin’s gone in at Northampton and done a terrific job, they’ve won three of their last four games. They’ll be a tough nut to crack, but I know we’re more than capable of doing that. We’ve got to compete, defend lots of balls in our box, and try to get as much control in the game as possible.

"The focus always has to be on the next game. We won a scruffy 1-0 derby game, I was really pleased about that, but the dressing room wasn’t bouncing afterwards. As soon as the whistle blew, our focus had to shift to Tuesday night. We’ve worked hard for a couple of days on the prep, and we’ll be ready."

Barnsley are expecting to have striker Max Watters back in their squad for tonight’s game but they’ll be without suspended captain Luca Connell while goalkeeper Joe Gauci could also miss the match. Aston Villa loanee Gauci came off with a hip injury in Saturday’s win at Rotherham and was replaced by debutant Jackson Smith, with Clarke adding: “Joe has done pretty well and we will see how he is tomorrow night. But I would have no qualms about putting Jackson straight in. He’s got great feet, he’s a great kicker and he’s improving all the time.” Striker Watters has been out for a month since hurting his ankle at Wycombe. Clarke said: “We’re still hoping he will be back for this game. You want the forward-thinking options. Max has had a frustrating season with a few injuries. It’s good to have him back. He’s got to get through training this morning (Monday) but hopefully we don’t foresee too many problems with that. Hopefully he should be involved tomorrow night.”