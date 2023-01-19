The trip to Prenton Park has been switched to a 12.30pm kick-off on the Bank Holiday Monday to avoid any clash with the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, which takes place on Saturday, May 6.

The entire league two programme for the final day of the regular season has been put back to the Monday, with all matches kicking off at lunchtime.

The final day of the Championship will also be held on the same day, with all matches kicking-off at 3pm, while league one wraps up a little more than 24 hours earlier, with all fixtures scheduled for midday on Sunday, May 7.

The Cobblers will travel to Prenton Park to play Tranmere Rovers on Monday, May 8

An EFL statement read: "With the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III taking place on Saturday 6 May, the EFL can now confirm its schedule for the final round of 2022/23 divisional fixtures:

"Sky Bet League One – Sunday 7 May 2023, kick-off 12.00pm

"Sky Bet League Two – Monday 8 May 2023, kick-off 12.30pm (Bank Holiday)

"Sky Bet Championship – Monday 8 May 2023, kick-off 3.00pm (Bank Holiday).

"The confirmed schedule was approved by the EFL Board at its recent meeting and follows consultation with stakeholders."

The trip to the Wirral had originally been pencilled in for May 6, but was always subject to change, and once the date of the coronation was set, it was always going to be switched.

