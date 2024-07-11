Baldwin's so excited to join a club on the up after making tough decision to leave Ross County for Cobblers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When asked for their reasons for choosing to move to Sixfields, Cobblers’ five summer signings have all given similar answers – because they wanted to join a club on the up.

Jack Baldwin said as much himself after he became Town’s fifth new arrival on Monday, the experienced centre-back penning a two-year deal following his move from Ross County. The 31-year-old loved his time in Scotland, so it took a good offer to tempt him away.

"The club is in a massive growth phase at the moment and you can see that in so many aspects – they are really looking to kick on and go to the next level,” said Baldwin. "You’ve got the training ground, the stand being built, attendances last year were up – the whole club is growing and I can’t wait to be part of it.

"As a player you want to succeed so if you’re coming to a club that embodies that and wants to do things properly and grow authentically, that’s where you want to play your football.”

Jack Baldwin during his time at Bristol Rovers in 2021.

Returning to England with his young family, and specifically this part of the country having played for Peterborough between 2014 and 2018, was another factor.

"I absolutely loved my time at Ross County,” added Baldwin. “It’s a fantastic club with fantastic people and I needed a fresh challenge at the time and I'm grateful for the opportunity they gave me. It wasn’t an easy decision to leave.

"But now it’s time for a new challenge and this is something I’m looking forward. It was very important to be back in this area because I’ve got a young family and this is a time where they are getting settled so to be back in the area and close to home is massive.

"If you’re settled off the pitch as a player, you’re more settled on the pitch and hopefully that means you produce good performances.”

Described as a ‘leader’ by Jon Brady, Baldwin might be the newest recruit but you suspect he will quickly become a key member of the squad.

He continued: "No matter where you play, the job description is the same and I want to come in and put in solid performances because there is plenty of life left in my legs and hopefully we can take the club to new levels.

"Now it’s about getting straight into the mix and meeting the boys and the staff and trying to hit the ground running.

"I know a few lads from having played with them at previous clubs and there are other players who know players who I’ve played with so there’s that common ground and that will help me settle in.

"I’m sure I will feel welcomed when I meet everyone and I can’t wait to get out there and get started.”