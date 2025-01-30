Baldwin reveals extent of 'worrying' injury scare after return to action

Jack Baldwin suffered an eye injury against Shrewsbury last month

Jack Baldwin has revealed the extent of the ‘worrying’ eye injury he sustained against Shrewsbury Town last month.

Baldwin had only been on the pitch for a few minutes when he received a nasty blow to the face from Aaron Pierre, which required lengthy treatment before he was taken off.

Suffering with double vision, the 31-year-old missed almost a month of action before returning against Bolton on Tuesday when he came on as a late substitute.

"It was a bit worrying at first because I had double vision for three or four days,” said Baldwin. “It was a bit scary and it put things into perspective a little bit. I was really worried but thankfully that’s settled down now.

"It turns out I’ve got a fractured eye socket. It is serious but it’s not painful or anything but I’m able to train and be available for games. I was initially quite worried and I relied on my family a lot in that first week or so.

"I’ve had scans on the actual eye itself and there’s nothing too much to worry about. I just need to get that fracture sorted and we’ll be back to normal.”

The injury impacted Baldwin’s every day life. He added: "I wasn’t able to drive fo 10 days afterwards but thankfully my wife was off work over the festive period so she was driving me to hospital and scans and appointments so it was quite worrying.

"But it’s almost subsided now and there’s not too many lasting effects. There was the possibility that I would have to wear a mask but I didn’t want to have that restriction on myself. If I’m going to get a whack, it’ll hurt if I have a mask on or not! But hopefully I’ll be available for the rest of the season.”