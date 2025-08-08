Baldwin explains decision to terminate Cobblers contract and sign for Colchester United

Jack Baldwin

Jack Baldwin says the decision to terminate his Cobblers contract and sign for Colchester United was one that ‘just felt right’ after he penned a one-year deal at the Essex club this week.

The 32-year-old centre-half signed a two-year deal with Northampton last summer but found his game-time limited in 2024/25 and that was likely to be the case again this season after manager Kevin Nolan recruited several defenders, paving the way for a move to League Two.

"There were a lot of things that just felt right about coming here,” said Baldwin. “I know one or two of the lads from previous clubs and sharing a dressing room with players you've played with before really helps you settle in straightaway.

"I came back for pre-season at Northampton and missed the first week because I was coming back from a slight injury, but I did the next five weeks and played in some friendlies. But I’ve been in the game long enough to know that things change quickly and my game-time would have been limited so I saw this as an opportunity to come here and play regularly and help the club progress.

"I'm excited to get started. It’s another new chapter but it’s not the first time I’ve changed clubs and walked into a new changing room and I’m looking forward to the season. I’m expecting a tough challenge and a physical battle but hopefully we can have a successful season. There’s a lot of talent and I hope I can bing a bit of experience and help the young lads.”