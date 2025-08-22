Baffled Exeter City boss hits out at 'incredible' decision ahead of trip to Sixfields

Gary Caldwell

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell has branded the decision to give his side two long away trips in the space of four days as ‘incredible’ ahead of Saturday's League One fixture at Sixfields.

Exeter won impressively at Wycombe in midweek thanks to a bizarre own goal late, and they hit the road again this weekend, embarking on the nine-hour round trip to Northampton.

"It’ll be another very long day travelling tomorrow (Friday) and it’s a Bank Holiday weekend too,” said Caldwell. “I find it incredible that, given we’re having to travel the second furthest in the league and a very long way, we’ve been given two really long trips on a Tuesday and then on a Bank Holiday weekend.

"I know it’s really difficult to put the fixture list together but I don’t know why we couldn’t have had a home game around this time, or at least travel that’s nowhere near what we’ve had in the last two games.”

As for team news for Saturday’s game, Exeter are waiting on the result of a scan to defender Sil Swinkels after he limped off against Wycombe while Reece Cole, Ethan Brierley and Tom Dean are also all doubts. The Grecians are already without Pierce Sweeney and Johnly Yfeko. “We will see where everyone is tomorrow and get as many fit, hungry and able players on the bus ready to go and try and get another victory,” added Caldwell.

On facing Cobblers, Caldwell continued: “Any team that hasn’t won is going to be a dangerous team because they’ll want that first win. Their performances have been better than their results suggest and Tuesday night was a good example of that because they dominated the second half against Lincoln but just couldn’t score. They’re a wounded animal and it’s always a tough place to go so we have to be ready and competitive and we have to play better than we did on Tuesday.”