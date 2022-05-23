Attendances at Sixfields hit 15-year high

Sixfields.

Northampton’s attendances continued to steadily rise during the 2021/22 season when Sixfields hosted an average crowd of 5,366 supporters, the club’s highest fourth-tier average attendance since the 2005/2006 campaign.

The figure even beats the average attendance from the 2015/16 title-winning season and is all the more impressive given the Cobblers hosted five Tuesday fixtures in 21/22, where attendances are traditionally lower, and only four away following of more than 1,000.

Indeed, nine away attendances have been less than 250 this season. Cobblers rank sixth overall in League Two, behind Bradford City (1st), Swindon (2nd), Bristol Rovers (3rd), Tranmere (4th) and Port Vale (5th), and narrowly ahead of Exeter and Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton’s League Two average attendances since the 2005/06 season:

2021/22 – 5,366

2019/20 – 5,101

2018/19 – 5,100

2015/16 – 5,279

2014/15 – 4,599

2013/14 – 4,548

2012/13 – 4,785

2011/12 – 4,867

2010/11 – 4,605