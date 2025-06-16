Ross Fitzsimons of Chesterfield gestures during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Chesterfield and Notts County at Wembley Stadium on May 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Scunthorpe United had offered Ross Fitzsimons a new deal but they were ‘realistic’ about the chances of keeping him due to the ‘large amount of interest’ he received prior to his move to Northampton.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper, who has played for Notts County, Stockport and Chesterfield, was held in high regard by Scunthorpe following his impressive form over the last two seasons, but he chose to leave the club to sign a one-year deal at Sixfields.

A club statement read: “Following the conclusion of the end of the season, Scunthorpe United did enter negotiations with Ross and offer him a new deal but remained realistic with the fact he had a large amount of interest, and his desire to take an opportunity in the EFL was one all too good for him to turn down.

“The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the Iron’s successes over the last two seasons, assisting the club to two second placed finishes in the National League North and contributing massively to the side’s promotion back to the National League.

“Making a total of 98 appearances for the club, keeping an astonishing 51 clean sheets in this time, Fitzsimons will go down in the history books as one of Scunthorpe United’s most successful shot stoppers, keeping a record breaking 27 clean sheets over the course of the 2024-25 campaign, which saw the Iron promoted back to the National League.

“The record in question had stood for over a century, with Norman Reynolds keeping 26 clean sheets in a single season back in 1923-24. Fitzsimons slots into eighth position for the all-time number of clean sheets while with the club, which will remain as an incredible achievement for only two seasons at the club, becoming the only goalkeeper in Scunthorpe United history to keep more than 20 clean sheets in two separate seasons.

“While known for his shot stopping and clean sheets, Fitzsimons’ distribution was also second-to-none, contributing to an assist during the season too. Everyone at Scunthorpe United would like to thank Ross for his efforts while with the club, and wish him all the very best for the future.”