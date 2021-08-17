Aston Villa 'delighted' to seal deal for 'exciting' Chukwuemeka

Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Aston Villa academy manager Mark Harrison said the club were 'delighted' to win the race for Cobblers teenager Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Norwich City, Club Brugge, Rangers and most recently Tottenham Hotspur were all rumoured to be interested in the 19-year-old's services, but his move to Villa was confirmed on Monday.

Villa already have Caleb's younger brother Carney on their books. He too started out in Northampton's academy before moving to the midlands under the elite player performance plan in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chukwuemeka tweeted: "Want to thank all the fans staff and players for making my time at Northampton an unforgettable one I wish you all the best."

Aston Villa academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted that Caleb has joined us. He has been a player we have been monitoring for a while now and has continued to develop well at Northampton, making a number of appearances last season.

“He is an exciting attacking player with an eye for goal and we feel has a lot of potential. We are really looking forward to working with him.