Ashley-Seal nets as Cobblers take on Peterborough in behind-closed-doors match

Benny Ashley-Seal.

Cobblers took a squad to play a behind-closed-doors practice match against Peterborough United on Tuesday afternoon.

Benny Ashley-Seal scored for Northampton but Posh prevailed 3-1 winners.

"This was a good opportunity for the players involved to showcase what they can do," said coach Marc Richards.

"It is a huge credit to those players currently in the first team that we have only used maybe 12 or 13 players over the last few weeks because the performances have been so strong, but this was a chance for those who haven't had much game time recently to show the management team what they can do.

"The players who played today are in the thoughts and they will have benefitted from the game time they got. There is nothing like match practice to keep your sharp and ready.

"It was also a chance for the younger professionals and the youth team players involved to show us what they can do playing both with and against first team players.