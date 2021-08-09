Ashley-Seal has 'renewed vigour' after reflecting on his difficult first season at Cobblers

Benny Ashley-Seal.

Saturday's match-winner Benny Ashley-Seal has come back from the off-season with 'renewed vigour' after spending the summer reflecting on what was a difficult first campaign with the Cobblers.

The 22-year-old joined on a two-year deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 months ago but struggled to make the adjustment to League One football. Whilst he notched three goals in the EFL Trophy, Ashley-Seal failed to score in any of his 22 league appearances.

But his promising record at youth level with Wolves suggests he is a player with potential and it was evident during pre-season that he returned from the summer focused and hungry.

"Benny has worked really hard in pre-season," said manager Jon Brady. "He came back with renewed vigour and we're only moving forward now, we're not looking back, and I'm really pleased for him that he got the winner today."

Brady was speaking after Saturday's League Two curtain-raiser when, on this occasion, Ashley-Seal needed only one attempt to get his league account up and running, reacting well to steer Nicke Kabamba's miscued shot into the top corner midway through the first-half.

It could well be the moment he belatedly kick-starts his Cobblers career.

"Last season was obviously my first season at the club and I started a slowly before picking up a bit," Ashley-Seal admitted. "But there were a few things going on behind the scenes and I kept getting injured and picking up these little knocks here and there.

"Coming from Wolves last summer, sometimes it's easier said than done. You have to adapt and I felt like I needed time to adapt during my first season and just get used to the league and get used to the surroundings.

"But you have to work hard, go back to basics and get yourself back in the team. It's good to get my first league goal and hopefully there's many more to come."

Ashley-Seal will need to keep impressing and keep scoring to fend off the strong competition for his spot in the team, but he backs himself to do so.

"I know myself and I know what I'm capable of and the standards I set," he added. "I had to go back in the summer, sit down and think about what I needed to do.

"I had to build that hunger which I had in me before and I came into pre-season wanting to show everyone what I can do and that's what I'm ready to do going into the new season.

"Confidence is obviously important and as a striker, you always want to score goals. Of course you want to help the team but scoring goals is a big thing for your confidence and it makes you really look forward to the next game.