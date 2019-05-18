Ash Taylor leaves Cobblers after having his contract terminated 'by mutual consent'

Ash Taylor has left the Cobblers after the defender's contract was cancelled 'by mutual consent'.

The 28-year-old leaves the club having spent two years at the PTS Academy Stadium.

A statement issued by the club on Saturday afternoon, read: "Northampton Town Football Club can confirm that defender Ash Taylor has left the club after having his contract terminated by mutual consent."

Taylor was signed by then boss Justin Edinburgh from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in the summer of 2017, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

His first season at the club ended in relegation from Sky Bet League One, but Taylor was one of the more consistent performers and was voted the Chronicle & Echo Cobblers player of the year by the supporters.

He was also named first team captain, but struggled to match the levels of performance from his first season in the last campaign.

He still made 36 appearances as the club finished 15th in Sky Bet League Two, but didn't feature at all after the 2-2 draw at Notts County on April 6.

Taylor was transfer-listed by boss Keith Curle at the end of the campaign, and has moved swiftly to free himself up so he is available to sign for a new club.

In all, Taylor made 87 starts and one substitute appearance for the Cobblers, scoring seven goals.