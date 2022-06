Arsenal U21s have joined Cobblers in Southern Group H of this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.

League One clubs Cambridge United and Ipswich Town were already confirmed as opponents for Northampton before Arsenal’s youngsters joined them in a draw made on Thursday morning.

All EFL clubs will play two of their three matches at home, with the opening ties expected to take place in the week commencing August 29, although this is subject to change.

Arsenal U21s will head to Sixfields in the autumn