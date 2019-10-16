Arnold's imminent return leaves Curle with a selection headache

Keith Curle is looking forward to having some 'good headaches' when it comes to selecting his number one goalkeeper in the coming weeks.

David Cornell started in goal for Town's season-opener against Walsall but he was immediately displaced by summer signing Steve Arnold for the following game with Port Vale.

Arnold suffered an injury on his debut at Vale Park though and has been ruled out ever since, forcing Curle to sign Andrew Fisher on loan from Blackburn Rovers as cover.

Cornell has started the last 11 league games in a row but Arnold came through 45 minutes unscathed in a reserve team friendly on Tuesday and is close to a return to first-team action.

Throw in Fisher, who impressed against Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy recently, and Curle has a tough decision to make.

Speaking last week, he said: "It's a good headache to have. We're organising a game for Tuesday and that's an opportunity for Steve Arnold to get some minutes.

"I thought Andy Fisher did exceptionally well against Cambridge (last Tuesday) and that gives us more competition, which is what we want.

"When players do get an opportunity or when they come into the team, the important thing is to give me the biggest headache possible, which is what you want and that's why they're here for.

"There's no depicted first-team starting XI, there's a squad of players - and it's a smaller squad than last season - that, at a drop of a hat, are all available when fit."