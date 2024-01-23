Appéré's late, late strike seals sensational win for the Cobblers at Charlton

Marc Leonard in action for the Cobblers at Charlton (Picture: Pete Norton)

The match looked to be heading for a draw as the clock ticked past the seventh minute of time added on, but Appere was on hand to slot home from 10 yards out after he was teed up by Mitch Pinnock, who showed great composure to create the opening.

The goal sent the 667 Cobblers fans in the away end at The Valley into raptures, and sent the home fans into a fury as they booed their team, and in particular manager Michael Appleton, off the pitch – the Addicks now without a win in 12 matches.

It was a thrilling end to an action-packed encounter.

A thrilling first-half saw the teams go in level at 2-2, with the Cobblers twice taking the lead only to be pegged back on both occasions.

Tyreec Simpson thumped Town into an early lead, and then Sam Hoskins made it 2-1 after an unfortunate Aaron McGowan own goal had tied things up.

On the stroke of half-time, the home side levelled for a second time through Tennai Watson, and it looked as thought that would be enough to secure the home side a point, until Appere’s late, late intervention.

The Cobblers starting line-up was unchanged from the one which played out the 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic in their most recent match.

There were a couple of changes on the bench though, with loan signings winger Tony Springett and goalkeeper Louie Moulden included in the match day squad for the first time.

There were early chances for both sides, with Hoskins’ powerful strike from 20 yards touched over the top by home shot-stopper Ashley Maynard-Brewer, and then a combination of Shaun McWilliams and Jordan Willis blocking Freddie Ladapo’s close range effort.

On seven minutes it was the Cobblers who took the lead through an emphatic left-foot finish from Simpson.

Charlton’s Tyreeq Bakinson dallied on the ball in midfield and was dispossessed by Kieron Bowie, who fed a lovely through ball into Simpson who had split the home central defenders.

Simpson took the ball in his stride, switched it on to his left foot and drilled a thumping shot past Maynard-Brewer

The lead only lasted to the 20th minute though, the unfortunate McGowan netting an own goal.

The cross from the right was intended for Ladapo at the near post, but the Charlton striker completely missed the ball and McGowan, who instinctively stuck a foot out to block the ball, could only turn the ball into his own net from five yards.

Patrick Brough was inches wide with a stinging angled drive from 25 yards before the Cobblers regained the lead through top-scorer Hoskins with his 14th of the campaign.

More uncertain home defending saw Pinnock gain possession on the edge of the area and he fed the ball out to the overlapping McGowan, whose low cross was swept home from 12 yards by Hoskins.

For all their defensive hesitancy, the Addicks did look a threat in attack, and they levelled it up at 2-2 on the stroke of half-time, Watson drilling home from a tight angle after Ladapo’s shot had been blocked.

The second half started in scrappy fashion, but the Cobblers gradually started to get their passing game together as the half wore on, without creating any clear-cut chances.

As the match approached the final 20 minutes, the home side started to get up a head of steam as they sniffed a rare victory, and McGowan produced a remarkable goalline block to deny Ladapo who really should have scored.

The match continued to be a scrappy one, but things burst into life in the closing minutes.

It all started with Tayo Edun’s 86th-minute red card for a foul on McGowan, the winger picking up a second caution as he tried to regain possession after a heavy touch.

Bowie was then yellow carded for a dive when it looked for all the world he had been taken down by keeper Maynard-Brewer as he bore down on goal, before Burge produced a superb one-handed save low to his left to deny Alfie May.

Pinnock then had a stinging effort from the edge of the box tipped over, before his moment of magic set up the winner, calmly attracting two central defenders to the ball before sliding in Appere, who slotted his shot into the bottom corner.

Match facts

Charlton: Maynard-Brewer, Edmonds-Green, Jones (46m, Thomas), Gillesphey, T Watson (76m, Campbell), Coventry (76m, Fiorini), Dobson, Bakinson, Edun, May, Ladapo. Subs not used: Isted, Ness, L Watson, Kanu

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan, Willis (52m Monthe), Guthrie, Brough, Leonard, McWilliams (76m, Hondermarck), Pinnock, Hoskins, Simpson (62m, Appere), Bowie. Subs not used: Moulden, Lintott, Springett, Dyche

Referee: Paul Howard

Attendance: 10,943