Appéré's first-half strike helps Cobblers back to winning ways with crucial Colchester victory

Louis Appéré’s first-half goal proved the difference as Cobblers clinched three much-needed points by beating Colchester United 1-0 at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday.

Without a win in four, it was all about securing three points for Northampton in Essex and they just about did that thanks to Appéré’s fourth league goal of the season, an opportunistic close-range finish that came late in the first-half.

That goal was about the only thing that happened in an extremely scrappy opening 45 minutes, but things did then open up. Some big chances went begging at both ends after the break and Town survived a few scares, particularly late on, but one goal would ultimately be enough to return home with all three points. It was also enough to lift them up a place to fourth in League Two.

Louis Appéré opens the scoring with a close-range finish against Colchester. Picture: Pete Norton.

Jon Brady persisted with three at the back and made only one change from last weekend’s disappointing defeat as Shaun McWilliams replaced Mitch Pinnock in midfield. Goalkeeper Lee Burge was back on the bench but seven players were still missing through injury.

To describe the first-half as a slow-burner would not do it justice. A biting wind whipped across the ground as both teams struggled to string passes together and apply any serious attacking pressure, let alone create a chance or take a shot.

The first time Cobblers came anywhere close to troubling the Colchester goal was on 27 minutes when Harvey Lintott skipped past a defender and smashed in a shot that was well blocked.

However, the most notable thing to happen in the first 40 minutes was yet another injury concern as Tyler Magloire had to be helped from the field, replaced by Aaron McGowan, after suffering what looked a worrying leg problem after a heavy collision on the halfway line.

As for the football itself, a drab first-half appeared to be meandering towards a predictable conclusion when Town struck out of nowhere four minutes before the break. Marc Leonard’s in-swinging corner caused chaos in the penalty box and hesitant defending allowed Appéré to nip in and finish from close-range.

More shaky defending from a corner almost led to another for Appéré in first-half stoppage-time but on this occasion he stabbed wide.

Brady made another change at half-time as McWilliams made way for Will Hondermarck – the reason not clear – and the start of the second-half was very different to the first.

There was more energy and tempo in the game and only a wonderful covering challenge by McGowan prevented Kwesi Appiah from having a big chance to level five minutes in before Tom King got strong hands behind Conor Hall’s long-range strike.

Cobblers went up the other end and were close themselves when Sam Hoskins and Appéré stabbed efforts towards goal in an almighty goalmouth scramble but a couple of desperate last-ditch blocks ensured the ball stayed out.

Even more heroic defending by Connor Hall denied Northampton again as he somehow cleared Hondermarck’s close-range shot off the line after goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara had denied Appéré. Guthrie’s header from the subsequent corner looped wide.

It was Colchester's turn to miss a big chance five minutes later when King reacted smartly to deny John Akinde at the back post, and they had an even better opportunity to snatch a point late on when Top Hopper, left all alone in the penalty box, conspired to head over.

That was a huge let-off for the visitors and they made the most of it. Six minutes of stoppage-time were always going to be nervy but if anything Cobblers looked the likelier to add to the score in the dying embers of the contest and they nearly did so with O’Hara making a fine save to deny Jack Sowerby with virtually the last kick.

Colchester: O’Hara, Greenidge, Smith (Newby 85), Kelleher (Fevrier 59), Hall, Wood, Read, Jay (Tovide 68), Chilvers, Appiah (Akinde 59), Hopper

Subs not used: Smith, Ashley, Thorn

Cobblers: King, Magloire (McGowan 36), Guthrie ©, Sherring, Lintott, Koiki, McWilliams (Hondermarck 45), Sowerby, Leonard, Hoskins (Eppiah 90), Appéré (Pinnock 90)

Subs not used: Burge, Wright-Phillips, Yengi

Referee: Sunny Singh Gill

Attendance: 3,730

