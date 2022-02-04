Appere wants to be the main man for Cobblers

Louis Appere has earmarked the number nine position all for himself after completing a last-gasp deadline day switch to Sixfields.

Northampton paid a fee to SPL outfit Dundee United for the 22-year-old's services and completed the deal late on Monday evening.

Appere has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club and is already eyeing a starting berth down the middle, with a potential debut awaiting at Walsall this weekend.

Louis Appere.

"Jon (Brady) sees me as a number nine and that was definitely one of the main attractions because that's where I think I do my best work," said the young Scot.

"So when he said that to me, it was music to my ears.

"Through my career I have played either side of the striker.

"If I am playing wide, it's usually on the left, but the manager made it clear to me that he does see me as a number nine so the aim is to get playing there as much as possible.

"I'm well aware that there is competition like anywhere else but competition is healthy and it keeps everyone working hard so I'm just looking forward to it now."

Appere also became the latest new signings to praise the influence of Brady and Colin Calderwood in convincing him to join the Cobblers.

He added: "I think they liked my energy and my pressing because I like to work hard and they also spoke to me about formations and where I can fit in.

"They like to press from the front and I'm a good size that I can use to my advantage and I have a bit of pace as well.