Appere officially credited with the winning goal against Walsall
Pinnock was initially awarded the goal by most outlets
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:55 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:56 am
Louis Appere is officially off the mark for the Cobblers after he was credited with Saturday's winning goal against Walsall.
Appere appeared to get a faint touch on Mitch Pinnock' s ninth-minute free-kick before the ball nestled into the bottom corner.
However, at the time, most outlets awarded the goal to Pinnock, robbing Appere of what turned out to be the winning goal on his debut.
But, after reviewing the footage, the EFL has officially awarded the goal to Appere.
That means another assist for Pinnock, his 10th of the season. Only Kane Wilson (11) has more.