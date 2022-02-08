Appere officially credited with the winning goal against Walsall

Louis Appere is officially off the mark for the Cobblers after he was credited with Saturday's winning goal against Walsall.

Appere appeared to get a faint touch on Mitch Pinnock' s ninth-minute free-kick before the ball nestled into the bottom corner.

However, at the time, most outlets awarded the goal to Pinnock, robbing Appere of what turned out to be the winning goal on his debut.

Louis Appere.

But, after reviewing the footage, the EFL has officially awarded the goal to Appere.