Appere 'looking really strong in training' ahead of potential Cobblers debut against Walsall

Deadline day recruit Louis Appere has looked 'really strong' in training ahead of his potential Cobblers debut against Walsall this weekend.

The 22-year-old was not eligible to face Barrow in midweek after signing late on deadline day, but he did train on the pitch after the game.

He was also involved with the group for the first time on Thursday and could be handed his debut at the Bescot Stadium tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Appere.

"He's looking really strong in training and had a positive session today (Thursday)," said manager Jon Brady.

"We really know what he can do and we're looking forward to him getting his opportunity."

Appere has spent his whole career up to this point in Scotland, so the move down south to Sixfields represents a significant change in his life.

Brady added: "I know what it's like for him to make the move because I did it from the other side of the world at the age of 17 and that was tough.

"But in our environment, we consider these type of things and our club is a real family club, from James (Whiting), the chief executive, to the chairman to the whole group.

"We look after players and I feel we do that here more than I've seen at many other clubs.

"If he starts doing the business on the pitch, I'm sure the fans will really make him feel welcome as well - hopefully starting at Walsall on Saturday!"

Like fellow January signings Idris Kanu, Bez Lubala and Josh Eppiah, Appere has not had too much recent game-time.

"They are all players that can make a difference but we need to get them right so they can make a difference," Brady continued.

"We understood their situation where they probably aren't match sharp but we will do our best to get them there and they all have fantastic attitudes to get there themselves.