Appéré gifted late leveller as off-colour Cobblers rescue point against Charlton at Sixfields

Kieron Bowie battles for posession during the clash wth Charlton Athletic at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town were uncharacteristically lacklustre in the first half and devoid of any spark as Karoy Anderson’s poorly-defended early opener gave the visitors something to hold onto.

The hosts never really threatened an equaliser and Charlton seemed comfortable throughout the second half as they headed towards a vital win in their batle against the drop, but a calamitous mix-up at the back allowed Appéré to rescue a fortunate point.

Shaun McWilliams replaced Ben Fox in the only change from the team that triumphed at Burton last weekend, but Cobblers found themselves behind with only four minutes on the clock when they failed to clear their lines and Anderson stabbed home via a deflection.

Town’s response was almost non-existent and Charlton were much the sharper, more purposeful side and they nearly had a second 19 minutes in with Conor Coventry’s cross just evading Daniel Kanu in the middle.

Cobblers saw a decent chunk of the ball but they were struggling to do anything with it as visiting stopper Harry Isted remained a virtual spectator for the entirety of the first half.

Charlton were hardly creating a hatful of chances at the other end themselves but they had their moments, particularly on the counter, and Alfie May forced Louie Moulden into making a routine stop at his near post.

Town’s only saving grace was that the deficit remained at just one going into half-time, and Jon Brady used the break as an opportunity to change things with Fox replacing Jordan Willis and Will Hondermack moving to right-back.

The hosts put together their best move of the game shortly after the restart as Kieron Bowie released Mitch Pinnock but he went for goal instead of squaring and his shot hit the side-netting

Sam Hoskins, Louis Appéré and Jack Sowerby were all thrown on by Brady around the hour-mark but there was no change in performance level and instead it was Charlton who were next to go close when Alfie May headed against the woodwork.

Cobblers just could not build any momentum or pressure and as the clock ticked towards the final 10 minutes, it seemed the only way they would get back in the game was through a mistake.

And that's exactly what happened on the 80-minute mark. Isted should have cleared his lines but he hesitated and was caught in possession under pressure from Hoskins and Fox, with the loose ball rolling kindly for Appéré who gleefully slotted into an empty net.

That finally sparked Cobblers into life and they were suddenly attacking with some overdue gusto, almost turning it around completely with five minutes to play when Sowerby’s rasping long-range whistled over the crossbar.

Six minutes of stoppage-time gave both teams the chance to go and win it but both defended stood firm and the teams would have to be content with a point apiece.

Match facts

Cobblers: Moulden, Willis (Fox 45), Sherring, Guthrie ©, Brough, McWilliams (Sowerby 63), Hondermarck, Leonard (Monthé 90), Pinnock, Bowie (Appéré 59), Simpson (Hoskins 59). Subs not used: Dadge, Moore

Charlton: Isted, Edmonds-Green, Thomas, Gillesphey, Watson (Hector 87), Coventry, Dobson ©, Anderson, Small, May (Campbell 86), Kanu (Ladapo 68). Subs not used: Maynard-Brewer, Asimwe, Edun, Bakinson

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 7,710