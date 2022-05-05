Appéré determined to seize Town's big 'opportunity' against Barrow

For Louis Appéré and the Cobblers, it’s a case of ignoring all the noise and putting on their game faces for what they hope will be one last time at Barrow this weekend.

Town have occupied a top three spot for much of the season and now have an opportunity to finally finish the job.

Jon Brady’s side are firm favourites to clinch the last remaining automatic promotion place and victory at Holker Street would do so – unless Bristol Rovers go goal crazy against Scunthorpe.

Cobblers were looking for favours from elsewhere after drawing with Exeter last Saturday, and Salford City and Newport County obliged on Bank Holiday Monday.

"I think all of us were looking at what the results would be after our draw at the weekend, especially knowing that if things went the right way, we would be where we are now in third place,” admitted Appéré.

"We went out there against Exeter with the intention of winning so we did feel a bit gutted afterwards.

"But fortunately things have gone our way since and now we have an opportunity to go and get promoted on the last day.

"It doesn't really change too much. We still have to win and we will prepare the same way we always do. We have been in really good form and we want to keep that going.

"It’s now about making sure we get the job done.”

Clinching promotion at Holker Street would further justify Appéré’s decision to leave Scotland and move to Sixfields on deadline day.

"When I came down here in January, promotion was the aim and that's what everyone has wanted since the start of the season,” he added.

"It could have been automatically or through the play-offs and now we are in a position, through our own hard work and a good run of form, to achieve that this weekend.

"It wasn't as if results weren't going our way before but we had the odd draw or loss, but there was always a lot of potential and I think we are starting to see that.