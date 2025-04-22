'Anything can happen' as Brackley bid to claim title on final day

Connor Hall opened the scoring for Brackley at Leamington on Monday (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan insists 'anything can happen' as his Brackley Town team hope for a special Saturday at St James Park.

The Saints are in the Vanarama National League North title shake-up, knowing that if they win their final game against bottom side Farsley Celtic and Kidderminster Harriers slip up at 19th-placed Southport, they will be crowned champions this weekend.

Kidderminster are currently ahead of Brackley thanks to a far superior goal difference, meaning if the Harriers prevail on Saturday, they will go up automatically and Brackley will be in the play-offs.

But Cowan isn't thinking too much about what his side's title rivals do, instead urging his players to continue to show the professionalism that has propelled them to five wins in a row.

"All we've got to be is professional," the Brackley boss said.

"Football often throws up twists and turns and we've just got to be the best version of ourselves.

"We've got to go into the Farsley game and try to get three points.

"Whatever happens from then, hopefully we can come out triumphant, but we've got to control the controllables."

Brackley have been scrapping it out with table-toppers Kidderminster and third-placed Scunthorpe United in the title tussle in recent months.

And Cowan added: "For us to be in and around them (the full-time) teams is pretty stunning and full credit to the staff and the players.

"It's been a long season but we timed it right, planned it and made sure we were going to be in and around it at this stage of the season.

"Going into the last game anything can happen.

"All the pressure is on Kidderminster because they're expected to win these leagues.

"When they got relegated last year, they would have said they have to go and win the league. Scunthorpe would have said the same.

"We have to go up against some serious big-hitters for us to win the league so if we achieve it, it will be pretty phenomenal.

"But there's two ways of going up and we've got a lot of belief.

"We'll go out and enjoy this game and see what happens on the other side."

Brackley kept their title hopes alive with Monday’s 2-0 success at Leamington, which came courtesy of goals from Connor Hall and Gaz Dean.

And Cowan said: "I'm really pleased with the lads.

"We picked a specific team for a specific game and I'm not sure the fans will want to watch that back, but we were there to get three points and we got it.

"The lads were incredible.

"From top to bottom we talk about defending and how we go about keeping clean sheets.

"It's full credit to the lads because to a man they were professional.

"We had to look at the pitch, the environment and go and get three points.

"It was a comfortable win."