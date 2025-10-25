Terry Taylor in action for the Cobblers in their defeat to Luton Town (Picture Pete Norton)

Lamine Fanne scored a late winner as Cobblers were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town in front of a record crowd at Sixfields on Saturday.

More than 8,000 supporters – 8,029 to be exact – witnessed a fairly dull first 45 minutes before both sides upped the tempo in a far more open second half, and a big miss by Ethan Wheatley was to prove costly when Fanne bundled in with 13 minutes to go to settle the contest.

Town managed just three shots in the first half, none of which were particularly threatening, but they were much improved in the final half-hour and had enough chances to earn at least a point.

But Wheatley could only shoot straight at the goalkeeper when unmarked at 0-0 and he was also denied by a superb goal-line clearance with virtually the last act of the encounter as Cobblers drew a blank for the seventh time in their 14 league games.

Kevin Nolan initially made three alterations from Tuesday’s defeat against Reading as Jack Perkins, Joe Wormleighton and Kamarai Swyer were all recalled to the side in place of Jordan Willis, Michael Jacobs and Ethan Wheatley.

However, the Town boss was forced into making further change just 30 minutes before kick-off at Sixfields when Dean Campbell picked up an injury in the warm-up and had to be replaced in the starting line-up by Cameron McGeehan.

Nolan also made an interesting tactical tweak as Cobblers set up in a back four for the first time this season with Wormleighton at right-back, Perkins in midfield and Sam Hoskins leading the line, flanked by Swyer and Tyrese Fornah.

The opening exchanges were evenly-contested but Northampton, and Jordan Thorniley in particular, got very lucky on 11 minutes when he bizarrely left a ball that rolled dangerously across the six-yard box, not realising Wells was behind him, but fortunately the Luton striker spooned horribly over.

The visitors were starting to exert an element of control on proceedings, at least in terms of possession, and Cohen Bramall’s free-kick deflected not far wide before Town’s injury woes returned when Wormleighton was forced off with a groin strain.

Kyle Edwards came on and that meant a reshuffle with Hoskins moving to right-back and Swyer going through the middle, but Luton remained by far the more dangerous team as Gideon Kodua’s shot deflected wide before Ross Fitzsimons kept out Nigel Lonwijk’s back post header.

Cobblers rarely threatened, mustering just three shots in the first half, but they at least defended well enough to stay on level terms going into half-time.

The pattern of the game remained the same in the second half though and Thorniley was brilliantly placed to head away Clark’s shot, which looked to be heading for the top corner.

Cobblers did have a rare chance as Tyrese Fornah drove up field and Edwards crossed for Swyer, who was kept out by Josh Keeley at the back post, but Luton were inches from the opener when Kodua’s fine strike hit the crossbar.

Fitzsimons just got enough on the ball when he came racing out to smother at the feet of Jerry Yates and he did the same thing again a few later as Luton cranked up the pressure.

But Town were close themselves midway through the second half when McGeehan’s cross was flicked on by Fornah but neither Swyer nor Nesta Guinness-Walker could force the ball in at the back post.

Wheatley and Willis were introduced and Cobblers moved to a back three, and they were suddenly posing far more problems, creating their best of the game with 15 minutes to go but Wheatley, unmarked, could only volley straight at Keeley.

It was Luton, however, who made the crucial breakthrough just a few moments later. Cobblers were short on numbers at the back and they were punished, Fanne bundling home Isaiah Jones’ low cross.

In reply, Fornah was fouled right on the edge of the Luton box and McGeehan’s free-kick had to be watched carefully by Keeley before a series of set-pieces troubled Luton but they survived.

There was no doubt that Cobblers were much improved in the second half and they had a golden chance to snatch a point right at the death when Wheatley found himself through on goal but, despite beating Keeley, ex-Cobbler Hakeem Odoffin raced back to clear off the line and preserve the victory for his team.

Match facts

Cobblers: Fitzsimons, Forbes, Thorniley, Guinness-Walker, Wormleighton (Edwards 26), Perkins (Willis 67), Campbell, Taylor, Fornah, Swyer (Wheatley 67), Hoskins ©. Subs not used: Burge, Evans, Jacobs

Luton: Keeley, Lonwijk (Odoffin 87), Mengi, Naismith ©, Bramall, Fanne, Saville, Clark (Yates 60), Richards (Andersson 87), Wells, Kordua (Jones 72). Subs not used: Shea, Nelson, Nordas

Referee: Matt Corlett

Attendance: 8,029

Luton fans: 1,551