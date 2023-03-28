Another 'one or two' may miss Stevenage clash as the headaches pile up for Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady may have some fresh injury concerns for Saturday’s big game against Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two.

Eleven first-team players missed Saturday’s win over Doncaster and a couple more appeared to pick up knocks during the game. Aaron McGowan came off with what seemed a groin issue and Harvey Lintott also looked to be struggling. There may be concerns over other players as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again it will be touch and go with a few players through this week,” said Brady. “One or two we may have to patch up and put out there and one or two may miss out. That’s where we’re at.”

Aaron McGowan appeared to be struggling at the end of the win over Doncaster.

Brady was not overly optimistic that any of the 11 players currently injured will be back to face Stevenage at Sixfields on Saturday, adding: "I think there are a few who should come back and that will be over a period of time, but imminently? I would doubt that.”