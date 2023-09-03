News you can trust since 1931
Former Celtic man was appointed 18 months ago
By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Scott BrownScott Brown
Scott Brown

Fleetwood Town have sacked head coach Scott Brown.

The 38-year-old former Celtic and Scotland manager becomes the second League One manager to lose his job already this season following Dean Holden’s departure from Charlton Athletic.

Fleetwood, who appointed Brown in May 2022, are second-from-bottom in League One with one point from their opening six games.

A club statement said: “Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the first-team management.

"Assistant head coach Steven Whittaker will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Scott and Steven for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

"The search for his replacement will begin immediately and we will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.”

