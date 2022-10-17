Another League Two manager gets the boot as chairman hits out at team's style of play
He is the sixth manager in the league to lose his job this season and 18th across the EFL
Doncaster Rovers have sacked manager Gary McSheffrey and assistant Steve Eyre with immediate effect.
The club were relegated from League One last season and have struggled for consistency this season, particularly in recent weeks. Since winning 1-0 at Sixfields in August, Rovers have only two league victories in eight games and their heavy 3-0 loss at Carlisle United on Saturday left them 12th in the table.
However, it appears Doncaster’s performances, and more specifically the team’s style of play, cost McSheffrey his job more than the results.
Chairman David Blunt said: “While results so far in Sky Bet League Two have been largely positive, there has been a growing concern over the standard of performances in matches and a lack of progress between games.
“We feel this is threatening our ability to achieve our stated goals for the season. We have also been disappointed that our wishes for a particular style of play and overall identity, which were clearly laid out over the summer, have not been brought into effect in competitive matches.
“These factors have combined to lead us to take this difficult decision to relieve Gary and Steve of their posts.
“We are confident the squad that has been assembled is more than capable of challenging for promotion with an entertaining and attacking approach, and have reached a consensus that change is required in order to ensure we have the best chance of doing so.
“The process of securing a replacement is already well underway and we are hopeful for a swift resolution to our recruitment process. We expect to conclude interviews this week with an appointment to be made soon afterwards.”
Head professional development phase coach Chad Gribble and youth development phase transition coach Paul Green will oversee first-team training until a new appointment is made, supported by the remaining existing backroom staff.