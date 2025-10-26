Noel Hunt

Noel Hunt has become the latest League One manager to lose his job, sacked by Reading on Sunday afternoon less than a week after the Royals beat Northampton.

Reading are 19th in the League One table with three wins from 14 games this season, including their 1-0 success over Cobblers last Tuesday. They are just two points above the relegation zone following Saturday's home draw with Doncaster Rovers.

Hunt, who also made 162 appearances for the club as a player, was appointed on a two and a half year deal in December 2024 after Ruben Selles left for Hull. He is the second League One boss to lose his job this weekend after Peterborough sacked Darren Ferguson on Saturday evening.

Confirming the news in a statement, Reading owner Rob Couhig said: “Today I have made the decision to terminate the contract of first team manager Noel Hunt.

“This is a difficult day for everyone at Reading Football Club. As I said recently, football is a performance-based business and while we have seen moments of progress this season, results have not reached the level required. After honest discussions inside the club in recent weeks, I believe this is the right moment to make a change to move us forward.

“Noel Hunt is far more than just a former manager of this football club – he is part of the fabric of Reading FC. As a player, he fought for this badge. As a coach in our academy, he helped shape the next generation of Royals. As first team manager, he stepped up in very challenging circumstances and gave everything for the club. Noel has conducted himself with integrity, hard work and total commitment. He cares deeply about Reading Football Club and he leaves with his head held high.

"When I spoke recently about frustration, accountability and sometimes needing to be more ruthless, I was speaking honestly about the standards we must hold ourselves to if we want to grow. That responsibility begins with me. My duty is to make the decisions I believe give this club the best chance of long-term success. This is one of those decisions – not an easy one, but a necessary one.

“Noel has been a tremendous servant to Reading Football Club over many years and I firmly believe he will go on to have a successful managerial career. He has all the qualities to do so, and he leaves with the respect of myself, our ownership group and everyone at Reading. He will always be welcome at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – once a Royal, always a Royal.

“I also want to thank our supporters. Your passion and loyalty through this period of transition has been remarkable. Change can be difficult, but we will move forward with purpose, clarity and ambition – together.”