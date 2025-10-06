Another League One manager sacked as Luton Town seek new boss ahead of Northampton clash

Matt Bloomfield

Matt Bloomfield has become the latest managerial casualty in League One after he was sacked by Luton Town on Monday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just two days after Steve Bruce left Blackpool, Bloomfield has departed Kenilworth Road, the third League One manager to lose his job in 2025/26 so far. The 41-year-old left Wycombe to replace Rob Edwards last season but he could not prevent relegation from the Championship.

Luton were many people’s clear favourites to win the League One title this season but they have started poorly, sitting 11th with 16 points from 11 games. They were beaten 2-0 by new league leaders Stevenage on Saturday in Bloomfield’s last game in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers are due to host the Hatters at Sixfields later this month (October 25th).

A club statement confirmed: “Luton Town Football Club has today parted company with manager Matt Bloomfield.

“Matt joined the Hatters in January from Wycombe Wanderers and despite overseeing a run of just two defeats in 11 games leading into the final day of the 2024/25 season, was unable to prevent relegation from the Championship following defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

“Performances and results from the opening 11 matches of the current campaign in League One have fallen below the levels expected, and the board of directors has taken the difficult decision to relieve Matt, his assistant Richard Thomas, first team coach Lee Harrison and first team analyst Ben Cirne of their duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The board wishes to thank Matt, Richard, Lee and Ben for their efforts during a difficult period for the club and wishes them the very best for their future careers.

“Alex Lawless, aided by Paul Benson, Kevin Foley and Kevin Pilkington, will take control of the team for the interim period, starting with Tuesday night’s Vertu Trophy trip to Cambridge United.

“With two training weeks ahead of the next league match, the process of appointing a new manager is now underway, which will be led by a committee involving members from the executive team, recruitment, football staff and the board. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”