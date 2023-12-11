‘It’s always a sad time when a manager leaves the club under these circumstances.’

Dino Maamria has become the seventh League One manager to lose his job this season after being sacked by out-of-form Burton Albion.

Burton have lost their past four league games, including when beaten 2-0 at Sixfields last month, and find themselves 19th in League One, just four points outside the relegation zone.

Maamria took charge of the Brewers after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s sacking in September 2022 but was sacked just an hour after Saturday’s defeat to Stevenage. Gary Mills will now look after the first-team on a caretaker basis as the club begin their search for a new boss.

Burton chairman Ben Robinson said: “It’s always a sad time when a manager leaves the club under these circumstances and we are disappointed that it didn’t work out as we had hoped with Dino Maamria.

“Dino was with the club for three years as assistant manager and manager and we want to thank him for what he did last season, galvanising the team in January with the signings he made that moved us away from relegation.