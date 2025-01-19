'Another big three points' as Brackley show their steel on the road again
And Cowan is now looking for the fourth-placed Saints to maintain their momentum when they travel to fifth-placed Scunthorpe United for another tough away game on Tuesday night.
Brackley are currently on a four-match winning streak, which includes fantastic victories on the road against Alfreton Town and Curzon.
Matt Lowe's second-half goal settled the contest at Curzon as the Saints showed their grit to grab all three points.
And Brackley boss Cowan said: "Full credit to the lads. It's another tough game away to a team that are up there and will be contending at the end of the season.
"To get three points is really rewarding.
"They came into it with a bit of work in their legs, the same as us, so for us to go and put in a well-drilled and disciplined performance, I'm really pleased.
"Curzon are a really good team, an excellent team.
"It's important that my players understand that we don't want to turn up anywhere with any arrogance.
"We do our due diligence and give the opposition respect but ultimately we have belief in ourselves.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we stood up to it in the right way and played the necessary game plan. It's not always pretty, but you've got to do it.
"It's another big three points in tough away fixture and we've got another one on Tuesday.
"It's a third away game on the trot against a team that's going to be up there and challenging. We want to go and get the same result."
