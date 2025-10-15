Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers face a ‘massive week’ as they prepare for the visit of Kevin Nolan's Cobblers after manager Grant McCann let rip at their ‘powder puff’ display in defeat to Leyton Orient.

Newly-promoted Rovers were hammered 4-0 at Brisbane Road to make it five League One games without a win. Having topped the table just last month with five wins in the first seven, Doncaster are now 10th and McCann is desperate to arrest their alarming slump.

"It just wasn’t good enough,” he said. “We conceded a really, really poor goal in the first minute, the second goal we didn’t do our jobs right and the third one is just embarrassing, but to be honest we were powder puff all game and I have to accept responsibility for that performance.

"The result and the performance is on me. The team was wrong and the intensity and the aggression of the team was wrong and that’s all on me and I apologise to the supporters.

"I need to address that and improve it because we have a full week of training to prepare for Northampton and we cannot afford to play like that again.

"We were OK between both boxes but I didn’t come into football management to watch my team to be OK. I want my team to be aggressive and to create chances but we were just power puff. We were nowhere near it.

"I pick the team and I take responsibility and I have a lot of soul searching to do this week before Northampton.”

McCann also implied he would be forced into making changes in the hope of an improved performance this weekend.

He added: "I’m really disappointed and frustrated and we all have to learn because we’re coming up against better teams and better players this season.

"I have belief in this group but for whatever reason the boys aren’t believing in themselves and that’s on me. I’ve been loyal to quite a few but things will change because I'm not happy to be where we are and I’m not happy to have not won in five games.

"That’s not what I’m about and things need to change. If people don’t want to put in the hard yards, they can sit in the stands and watch from there because it’s not what the fans deserve.

"It’s a massive week ahead and we have to work hard in training to get ready for Northampton.”