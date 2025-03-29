'Angry' Kevin Nolan rages at 'disgrace' after officials miss 'massive incidents' in Cambridge draw

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan said he was ‘really angry’ with the officials after they missed a ‘disgraceful’ elbow from Ryan Loft on Mitch Pinnock during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Cambridge United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers led at half-time at the Abbey Stadium thanks to Sam Hoskins but the two incidents that enraged Nolan occurred in the early stages of the second half. First, Loft, only on as a substitute at half-time, appeared to elbow Pinnock straight from kick-off but not even a free-kick was awarded, and then James Brophy’s corner went straight in to make it 1-1, with Nolan insisting there was a clear foul on his goalkeeper.

"I’m disappointed with the officials,” said Nolan. “In the first minute of the second half Ryan Loft has just elbowed Mitch Pinnock. It’s a disgrace. I’m fed up and I’m really angry because the officials have the authority to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It happened with Aaron Pierre on Jack Baldwin at Shrewsbury earlier in the season and Jack was out for a long time and it’s happened again in the first minute of the second half today. It’s lucky that Mitch has turned his head because it could have been worse but it’s still a red card. The referee misses it, the fourth official misses it and the lino misses it.

"I don’t normally talk about referees but then, to make matters worse, there’s two of their lads on our goalkeeper and they’re pulling him with their hands and the ball goes in the goal. If I did that session in training and a lad scored from a corner, you’ve got to know something has gone wrong as a referee. I knew right away that something wasn’t right.

"We leave Burgey alone at corners so he can handle one on one and we don’t have a scrap but he’s actually got hold of his hand and Burgey’s trying to get away from him and he’s pulling his shirt and he actually trips him up.

"He’s missed two massive incidents and it’s cost us two points.”