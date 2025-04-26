Angry Kevin Nolan apologises to Cobblers fans after fuming at 'worst performance' under his management

Kevin Nolan

An angry Kevin Nolan felt the need to apologise to Cobblers supporters after fuming at the manner of his side’s display in the 3-0 defeat to Crawley Town on Saturday, labelling it as their ‘worst performance’ during his time in charge.

There was little on the line for Town after they secured their League One future last week, but that didn’t stop Nolan from venting his disgust after Crawley, who set to be relegated to League Two despite the win, cruised to victory. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Jeremy Kelly and Kamari Doyle were all on target and it so easily could have been more for the dominant hosts.

"First of all I want to apologise to our fans because that’s not what I expect of my teams,” said a visibly irritated Nolan. “We were so below par. We were poor in possession and we were poor out of possession and I’m really, really disappointed.

"After the high of last week, the low that I’m feeling at the moment is something that I don’t like and I’ve just told the players that in the dressing room. Of all the performances we’ve produced since I came in, that was the worst, even worse than Reading in my first game when I only had a day of working with them.

"That was as poor as we’ve been since I took the role. It is what it is but it’s just not good enough.”