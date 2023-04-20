Andy would love to stay and help Daventry ‘bounce back’ after relegation

A tough campaign for the Purple Army has ultimately ended in relegation back into Step 5 after their fate was officially sealed despite a 0-0 draw with Hinckley Leicester Road last weekend.

Daventry were then on the end of a 7-0 home defeat to play-off chasing Corby Town on Tuesday night.

The Purple Army round off their Northern Premier League Midlands season at Gresley Rovers on Saturday and it is expected they will be in the United Counties League Premier Division South next season.

Daventry Town picked up a point in a goalless draw with Hinckley Leicester Road last weekend before suffering a heavy defeat to Corby Town on Tuesday night. Picture by Dan Lowson

Daventry’s campaign took a turn following a mass exodus after previous boss Aaron Parkinson departed with reserve team boss Emery left to pick up the pieces and play out the remainder of the season with a young and inexperienced squad.

But, if given the chance, the interim boss would love the chance to help them hit back.

“If the club will have us, we hope to be here,” Emery said.

“We want to get promoted, it’s that simple. We want to get back into the Northern Premier League or Southern League and we will be looking to bounce back.

“I think we will compete in the top end of the UCL Premier Division. We have got more players to bring in if we get the job.

“There are still a lot of lads who want to come to this club. I am still getting messages from players about coming in for pre-season.

“The future is bright. We just need to see what’s going on and try to move forward.”

Emery admitted his team conceded some “sloppy goals” in Tuesday’s heavy defeat but he insists they will head to Gresley on Saturday looking to finish on a better note.

“I thought we were competing for the first 30 minutes (against Corby), we were under the cosh but we didn’t look like we were going to concede.

“But we conceded two sloppy goals and then a penalty that shouldn’t have been given and we were 3-0 down. And then there was another sloppy goal just before half-time.

“The game was gone by that point and they have scored one decent goal from open play in the second half but it’s just mistakes that are hurting us.