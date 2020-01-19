Anderson 'delighted' to extend his stay at Cobblers

Midfielder Paul Anderson didn't think twice about putting pen to paper on a new contract that will keep him at the Cobblers until the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old has been in fine form since signing a short-term deal in October and he was rewarded last week when offered a new deal by Keith Curle.

And he immediately justified his manager's faith with another excellent display against Morecambe on Saturday, scoring one and setting up another in a 4-1 victory.

"I'm delighted to be honest," said Anderson. "When I first came in I didn't know how much game-time I was going to get.

"I was delighted to get so much game-time so quickly and it's gone from strength to strength and the team's doing very well.

"I'm buzzing to be a part of something and I genuinely believe we've got something good going in the changing room and I'm hoping we'll be right up there.

"I think I've had some of my best performances I've had for quite some time.

"I've never gone away from a team player and doing all the right things and working hard. I'm just happy with how it's going and hopefully I can keep my name on the team sheet and we keep pushing up the table."

Previously known as a wide player, Anderson has excelled in a more central role since returning to the Cobblers.

"I love it," he added. "Being a winger is difficult because you have to work extremely hard but don't always get the rewards for it.

"I think playing central you always seem to be involved and you can always make some sort of impact. I've been over the moon with it and I think it suits me far better."