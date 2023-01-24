Cobblers may have had a relatively quiet month in terms of transfers so far but the same cannot be said for the rest of the division, both at the top and the bottom.
There have been a few eye-catching transfers this month, particularly among those trying to fight off relegation to non-league. But some of Town’s promotion rivals have also been busy strengthening their squads. Here’s a look at some of the main business that’s been done in the division...
1. Leyton Orient
The league leaders have signed two defenders on loan in Ed Turns and Jamie McCart after losing key men Omar Beckles (suspension) and Daniel Happe (injury). Midfielder Jordan Lyden, who won promotion under Richie Wellens at Swindon, has also come in on a free transfer.
2. Stevenage
Steve Evans has been busy as ever with Stevenage in hot pursuit of the leaders. Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey from Charlton headlines their business. He's one of three arrivals this month alongside Jonathan Tomkinson and Daryl Horgan.
3. Carlisle United
Experienced forward Joe Garner returns to Carlisle for a third time. United have also signed young trio Jack Robinson (left-back), John-Kymani Gordon (forward) and Alfie McCalmont (central midfielder) on loan from Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Leeds respectively. Striker Jack Stretton was recalled by Derby and subsequently sold to Stockport.
4. Salford City
Salford have only made one signing other than on-loan goalkeeper Alex Cairns but it's an impressive addition and someone Cobblers fans know well. Young striker Callum Morton has signed permanently for the club from Fleetwood.
