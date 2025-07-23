Ryan Battrum almost drags over Elliott List near the touchlineplaceholder image
All the best pictures from West Ham United friendly at Sixfields as trio impress for Cobblers

By James Heneghan
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 09:24 BST
Cobblers ticked off another pre-season friendly, their fifth, when held to a goalless draw by West Ham United Under-21s at Sixfields on Tuesday.

There are no prizes for guessing where Cobblers need to improve before next week’s League One opener, and again their final third play lacked a cutting edge, but they looked fit, pressed aggressively and moved the ball well at times. Elliott List and Sam Hoskins missed the best chances as several summer additions made a good first impression at their new home. Here’s all the best pictures from Sixfields

New signing Jordan Thorniley, who joined on loan from Oxford last week, made a good first impression in the left-sided centre-back role. He crunched into tackles and was calm in possession.

Jack Burroughs was excellent, particularly at wing-back in the first half. He pushed very high at times and saw a lot of the ball, creating two chances for Hoskins, but also had the energy and stamina to get back and do his defensive work.

Joe Wormleighton, who was solid at left wing-back in the first half, beats Ryan Battrum to the ball

West Ham's Joshua Ajala on the ball

