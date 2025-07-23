There are no prizes for guessing where Cobblers need to improve before next week’s League One opener, and again their final third play lacked a cutting edge, but they looked fit, pressed aggressively and moved the ball well at times. Elliott List and Sam Hoskins missed the best chances as several summer additions made a good first impression at their new home. Here’s all the best pictures from Sixfields
New signing Jordan Thorniley, who joined on loan from Oxford last week, made a good first impression in the left-sided centre-back role. He crunched into tackles and was calm in possession. Photo: Pete Norton
Jack Burroughs was excellent, particularly at wing-back in the first half. He pushed very high at times and saw a lot of the ball, creating two chances for Hoskins, but also had the energy and stamina to get back and do his defensive work. Photo: Pete Norton
Joe Wormleighton, who was solid at left wing-back in the first half, beats Ryan Battrum to the ball Photo: Pete Norton
West Ham's Joshua Ajala on the ball Photo: Pete Norton
