All the best pictures from Spain as Cobblers get straight down to work in the blistering heat

The squad flew out to Alicante on Sunday morning and will now spend the week at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor complex. Kevin Nolan put his players through their paces in the sweltering heat on Monday as temperatures reached 34 degrees, and there was a welcome return to training for club captain Jon Guthrie. Here are a selection of Pete Norton’s pictures from Spain...
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.