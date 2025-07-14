Cameron McGeehan and Matty Ireland get to grips with each otherplaceholder image
All the best pictures from Spain as Cobblers get straight down to work in the blistering heat

By James Heneghan
Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:12 BST
Cobblers have wasted no time in getting straight onto the pitch after touching down in Spain for a week-long training camp.

The squad flew out to Alicante on Sunday morning and will now spend the week at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor complex. Kevin Nolan put his players through their paces in the sweltering heat on Monday as temperatures reached 34 degrees, and there was a welcome return to training for club captain Jon Guthrie. Here are a selection of Pete Norton’s pictures from Spain...

Jon Guthrie laces up his boots for the first time seven months after injuring his knee

1. Cobblers in Spain, day one

Dean Campbell

Dean Campbell

Tyrese Fornah and Cameron McGeehan battle for the ball

3. Cobblers in Spain, day one

The squad enjoy the facilities

The squad enjoy the facilities

