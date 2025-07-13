All the best pictures from Northampton's pre-season friendly against Norwich City

Matej Jurasek and La’Sean Sealey scored in the space of seven first half minutes for City before Michael Jacobs then netted Town’s first goal of pre-season, and the visitors had opportunities to level but failed to take them, with Jordan Willis’ late own goal confirming defeat. Here are the best pictures from Norwich’s Avant Training Centre...
1. Conor McCarthy
McCarthy and goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons keep their eye on the ball Photo: Pete Norton
2. Elliott List
The winger was a threat on the break throughout the first half as Norwich struggled to cope with his pace Photo: Pete Norton
3. Dean Campbell
Campbell keeps the ball away from Finlay Corke Photo: Pete Norton
4. Cameron McGeehan
A bloody McGeehan trudges off after a nasty clash of heads with Norwich defender Brad Hills in the second half, an incident which caused a scuffle between the two players. Hills had earlier received a rare pre-season yellow card for leaving one on Wormleighton, something which angered Town's bench Photo: Pete Norton
