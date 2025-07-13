A bloody Cameron McGeehan had to be taken off after a nasty clash of heads with Norwich defender Brad Hills in the second half, an incident which caused a scuffle between the two playersplaceholder image
All the best pictures from Northampton's pre-season friendly against Norwich City

By James Heneghan
Published 13th Jul 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2025, 10:39 BST
Cobblers took another step forward in their preparations for the new season with a good showing against Championship side Norwich City on a sun-baked afternoon in Norfolk.

Matej Jurasek and La’Sean Sealey scored in the space of seven first half minutes for City before Michael Jacobs then netted Town’s first goal of pre-season, and the visitors had opportunities to level but failed to take them, with Jordan Willis’ late own goal confirming defeat. Here are the best pictures from Norwich’s Avant Training Centre...

McCarthy and goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons keep their eye on the ball

1. Conor McCarthy

McCarthy and goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons keep their eye on the ball

The winger was a threat on the break throughout the first half as Norwich struggled to cope with his pace

2. Elliott List

The winger was a threat on the break throughout the first half as Norwich struggled to cope with his pace

Campbell keeps the ball away from Finlay Corke

3. Dean Campbell

Campbell keeps the ball away from Finlay Corke

A bloody McGeehan trudges off after a nasty clash of heads with Norwich defender Brad Hills in the second half, an incident which caused a scuffle between the two players. Hills had earlier received a rare pre-season yellow card for leaving one on Wormleighton, something which angered Town's bench

4. Cameron McGeehan

A bloody McGeehan trudges off after a nasty clash of heads with Norwich defender Brad Hills in the second half, an incident which caused a scuffle between the two players. Hills had earlier received a rare pre-season yellow card for leaving one on Wormleighton, something which angered Town's bench

