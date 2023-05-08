News you can trust since 1931
All the best pictures - from in and outside the dressing room - after Cobblers win promotion League Two

Check out all the best snaps – from both inside and outside the dressing room – as Cobblers celebrate promotion back to League One.

By James Heneghan
Published 8th May 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 18:08 BST

A 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers on the final day of the season wrapped up third place in League Two and the celebrations were quick to begin once the full-time whistle sounded. Players, fans and coaches all enjoyed the moment after a memorable afternoon at Prenton Park. Here are some of the best pictures from Pete Norton...

The moment promotion was confirmed

1.

The moment promotion was confirmed Photo: Pete Norton

Cobblers fans celebrate with their heroes

2.

Cobblers fans celebrate with their heroes Photo: Pete Norton

Kieron Bowie

3.

Kieron Bowie Photo: Pete Norton

Sam Hoskins, Mitch Pinnock, Aaron McGowan and Ali Koiki enjoy the moment

4.

Sam Hoskins, Mitch Pinnock, Aaron McGowan and Ali Koiki enjoy the moment Photo: Pete Norton

