All the best pictures - from in and outside the dressing room - after Cobblers win promotion League Two
By James Heneghan
Published 8th May 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 18:08 BST
A 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers on the final day of the season wrapped up third place in League Two and the celebrations were quick to begin once the full-time whistle sounded. Players, fans and coaches all enjoyed the moment after a memorable afternoon at Prenton Park. Here are some of the best pictures from Pete Norton...
