The FA Cup

Cobblers will enter this season’s FA Cup when the first round draw takes places tonight (Monday).

The club have a poor recent record in the competition and were humbled by non-league neighbours Kettering last year, but Kevin Nolan has made no secret of his desire for a cup run. Town, who haven’t won an FA Cup tie since 2020, are ball number 32.

The draw for the first round takes place on Monday evening at around 6.30pm, live on TNT Sports 1 and the TNT Sports YouTube channel. All 48 teams from League One and Two will join the 32 non-league teams who progressed from the qualifying rounds. Premier League and Championship teams enter in the third round.

First round ties will be played over the weekend of October 31rd to November 2nd.

BALL NUMBERS

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnet

4. Barnsley

5. Barrow

6. Blackpool

7. Bolton Wanderers

8. Bradford City

9. Bristol Rovers

10. Bromley

11. Burton Albion

12. Cambridge United

13. Cardiff City

14. Cheltenham Town

15. Chesterfield

16. Colchester United

17. Crawley Town

18. Crewe Alexandra

19. Doncaster Rovers

20. Exeter City

21. Fleetwood Town

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Huddersfield Town

26. Leyton Orient

27. Lincoln City

28. Luton Town

29. Mansfield Town

30. Milton Keynes Dons

31. Newport County

32. Northampton Town

33. Notts County

34. Oldham Athletic

35. Peterborough United

36. Plymouth Argyle

37. Port Vale

38. Reading

39. Rotherham United

40. Salford City

41. Shrewsbury Town

42. Stevenage

43. Stockport County

44. Swindon

45. Tranmere Rovers

46. Walsall

47. Wigan Athletic

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. AFC Telford United

50. Macclesfield

51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United

52. Carlisle United

53. York City

54. Buxton

55. Morecambe or Chester

56. South Shields

57. Tamworth

58. Scunthorpe United

59. Gateshead

60. Spennymoor Town

61. FC Halifax Town

62. Altrincham or Harborough Town

63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers

64. Maldon & Tiptree

65. Woking or Brackley Town

66. Wealdstone

67. Slough Town

68. Boreham Wood

69. Eastleigh

70. Southend United

71. Ebbsfleet United

72. Braintree Town

73. Chatham Town

74. Weston-super-Mare

75. Hemel Hempstead Town

76. Banbury United or St Albans City

77. Chelmsford City

78. AFC Totton or Truro City

79. Aldershot Town

80. Farnham Town or Sutton United

WHAT ARE THIS SEASON’S FA CUP DATES?

First Round: Saturday, 1 November

Second Round: Saturday, 6 December

Third Round: Saturday, 10 January

Fourth Round: Saturday, 14 February

Fifth Round: Saturday, 7 March

Quarter-final: Saturday, 4 April

Semi-final: Saturday, 25 April

Final: Saturday, 16 May