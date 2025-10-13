All the ball numbers and everything else you need to know for tonight's FA Cup first round draw
The club have a poor recent record in the competition and were humbled by non-league neighbours Kettering last year, but Kevin Nolan has made no secret of his desire for a cup run. Town, who haven’t won an FA Cup tie since 2020, are ball number 32.
The draw for the first round takes place on Monday evening at around 6.30pm, live on TNT Sports 1 and the TNT Sports YouTube channel. All 48 teams from League One and Two will join the 32 non-league teams who progressed from the qualifying rounds. Premier League and Championship teams enter in the third round.
First round ties will be played over the weekend of October 31rd to November 2nd.
BALL NUMBERS
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnet
4. Barnsley
5. Barrow
6. Blackpool
7. Bolton Wanderers
8. Bradford City
9. Bristol Rovers
10. Bromley
11. Burton Albion
12. Cambridge United
13. Cardiff City
14. Cheltenham Town
15. Chesterfield
16. Colchester United
17. Crawley Town
18. Crewe Alexandra
19. Doncaster Rovers
20. Exeter City
21. Fleetwood Town
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Huddersfield Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Luton Town
29. Mansfield Town
30. Milton Keynes Dons
31. Newport County
32. Northampton Town
33. Notts County
34. Oldham Athletic
35. Peterborough United
36. Plymouth Argyle
37. Port Vale
38. Reading
39. Rotherham United
40. Salford City
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Swindon
45. Tranmere Rovers
46. Walsall
47. Wigan Athletic
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. AFC Telford United
50. Macclesfield
51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United
52. Carlisle United
53. York City
54. Buxton
55. Morecambe or Chester
56. South Shields
57. Tamworth
58. Scunthorpe United
59. Gateshead
60. Spennymoor Town
61. FC Halifax Town
62. Altrincham or Harborough Town
63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers
64. Maldon & Tiptree
65. Woking or Brackley Town
66. Wealdstone
67. Slough Town
68. Boreham Wood
69. Eastleigh
70. Southend United
71. Ebbsfleet United
72. Braintree Town
73. Chatham Town
74. Weston-super-Mare
75. Hemel Hempstead Town
76. Banbury United or St Albans City
77. Chelmsford City
78. AFC Totton or Truro City
79. Aldershot Town
80. Farnham Town or Sutton United
WHAT ARE THIS SEASON’S FA CUP DATES?
First Round: Saturday, 1 November
Second Round: Saturday, 6 December
Third Round: Saturday, 10 January
Fourth Round: Saturday, 14 February
Fifth Round: Saturday, 7 March
Quarter-final: Saturday, 4 April
Semi-final: Saturday, 25 April
Final: Saturday, 16 May