All systems go for Brady after Cobblers come through final friendly 'unscathed'

It's all systems go for Jon Brady and the Cobblers after they signed off their pre-season campaign with a goalless draw at Cambridge United on Saturday.

Town edged the first-half before surviving a penalty miss in the second and now all eyes turn to next weekend's visit of Port Vale.

"Pre-season has come and gone really quickly but I feel we have got all the 90 minutes under our belt that we probably needed," said Brady.

"It looks like we've come through today unscathed regarding injures. We did have to take Aaron McGowan off with a few minutes to go and went down to 10 men but that was just precautionary because he had cramp and we had used our subs.