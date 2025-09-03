Several won promotion during their time with Northampton whilst others were released by Kevin Nolan at the end of last season. Others turned down the chance to stay at Sixfields and are still waiting to secure new clubs. Here’s the full list of ex-Cobblers who are currently free agents...
1. Aaron McGowan
Turned down a new Cobblers deal in the summer due to his desire to be closer to home but is yet to find a new club. Said in a recent interview that he's 'hopeful' of landing a new club soon Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Released by Nolan and is yet to pick up a new club despite largely doing well in his time at Cobblers. Played for a PFA XI in a behind closed doors friendly against Brighton's academy earlier this week Photo: Pete Norton
3. Tyler Magloire
He joined Odimayo in the PFA XI at Brighton. Still no club though after leaving Sixfields in May Photo: Pete Norton
4. Ryan Watson
Town's former POTY was released by Salford at the end of last season. Another who has been with the PFA and on Wednesday played against Manchester United's academy for an XI made up of free agents Photo: Pete Norton