All of the former Northampton Town players who remain out of contract after deadline day

By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 17:45 BST
The transfer window may have closed on Monday but there is still countless free agents looking for new clubs, including an abundance of former Cobblers, some of whom only left Sixfields a few months ago.

Several won promotion during their time with Northampton whilst others were released by Kevin Nolan at the end of last season. Others turned down the chance to stay at Sixfields and are still waiting to secure new clubs. Here’s the full list of ex-Cobblers who are currently free agents...

Turned down a new Cobblers deal in the summer due to his desire to be closer to home but is yet to find a new club. Said in a recent interview that he's 'hopeful' of landing a new club soon

1. Aaron McGowan

Turned down a new Cobblers deal in the summer due to his desire to be closer to home but is yet to find a new club. Said in a recent interview that he's 'hopeful' of landing a new club soon Photo: Pete Norton

Released by Nolan and is yet to pick up a new club despite largely doing well in his time at Cobblers. Played for a PFA XI in a behind closed doors friendly against Brighton's academy earlier this week

2. Akin Odimayo

Released by Nolan and is yet to pick up a new club despite largely doing well in his time at Cobblers. Played for a PFA XI in a behind closed doors friendly against Brighton's academy earlier this week Photo: Pete Norton

He joined Odimayo in the PFA XI at Brighton. Still no club though after leaving Sixfields in May

3. Tyler Magloire

He joined Odimayo in the PFA XI at Brighton. Still no club though after leaving Sixfields in May Photo: Pete Norton

Town's former POTY was released by Salford at the end of last season. Another who has been with the PFA and on Wednesday played against Manchester United's academy for an XI made up of free agents

4. Ryan Watson

Town's former POTY was released by Salford at the end of last season. Another who has been with the PFA and on Wednesday played against Manchester United's academy for an XI made up of free agents Photo: Pete Norton

