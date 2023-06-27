Ali Koiki 'very happy' to sign new deal with Cobblers after weighing up his options

Cobblers defender Ali Koiki declared himself ‘very happy’ to put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

With his previous deal set to expire this summer, the 23-year-old took some time to weigh up his options and have a look around at the end of last season, but ultimately he decided to commit his future to Northampton.

Koiki, who joined on a free transfer in 2021 after impressing on trial, enjoyed a superb first season at Sixfields and has racked up 72 appearances in two years, although his 2022/23 campaign was heavily disrupted by injury.

Nonetheless, manager Jon Brady remained eager to tie down his first-choice left-back, and last week a deal was confirmed. Town are now well-stocked on the left side of defence with Koiki set to compete alongside Ryan Haynes and new signing Patrick Brough.

“I’m very happy to get this deal signed," said Koiki. "It’s been a long time coming but I’m very happy to get it over the line and hopefully we can kick on now for the new season.

“I’ve had some good game-time at the club and I’m enjoying playing here. This will be my third season and I just want to keep playing as many games as I can.

“There is a nice atmosphere all through the club and that is the environment we have tried to create. We want to keep building on that and I’m happy to be a part of it.

“The season ahead will be a challenge and we have to hold our own in League One. I think we will but we have to make sure that we are strong and we’re not push overs in this league, we want to get to a level where we are respected.”

Koiki missed the final three months of last season with a hamstring injury, but he should be fit for the start of Town’s 2023/24 League One campaign.

He added: “We want to start the season well and we have all been working hard in the off-season to get ourselves as fit as possible. It's the summer but we are still working hard and I hope to start the season strongly.

