Ali Koiki among first-team players to feature for Cobblers in behind closed doors friendly against Leicester City

A number of first-team players were given a run-out for the Cobblers in a behind closed doors game at Leicester City on Tuesday.

Lee Burge, Jack Baldwin, Will Hondermarck, Ali Koiki, Tyler Magloire, James Wilson, Neo Dobson and Reuben Wyatt were among those players to feature in a 1-0 defeat.

"It was a really good work out for us and we got exactly what we needed out of the game," said coach Marc Richards. "For some players, it was a chance to get some minutes under their belts in a match situation.

"For others, like Ali Koiki who played some of the game, it was just an initial return to playing, and just a chance to start getting his pitch geography back and getting back in to the tempo of a match situation. In goal it was good to see Lee Burge back with some game time.

"It also gave Kevin Nolan the chance to see some of the lads in a game situation and everyone will be better for the work out."

Nolan himself added: "All of the players acquitted themselves well and would have felt the benefit of some minutes.

"Some of the lads needed the minutes as they took their first steps towards a return to playing, while others will have benefitted from the minutes to top up their sharpness. It also gave me a chance first hand to see some of the lads play who have been on the bench in the last few matches.

"We will need all of the squad over the next few weeks as we enter a busy period of matches and this game was arranged with that in mind, to ensure as many players as possible are ready to be called upon."